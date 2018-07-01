Griffith signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Jets on Sunday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Griffith had another remarkable season in minors, mustering 41 points in 46 games for AHL Rochester. As a result, the Sabres gave him a shot, but the 25-year-old posted just two goals and one helper with the big club. Griffith's shiftiness may cover up his size -- 5-foot-9 and 190 pounds -- in the minors, but he'll need further improvements to make a 23-man roster.