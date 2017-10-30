Jets' Shawn Matthias: Bags first two helpers in blowout victory
Matthias picked up his first two assists of the season in Sunday's win over the Penguins.
Matthias wont turn in many multi-point efforts this season, but it's good to see him involved in the offense. The third-liner has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and has caused nightmares for fantasy owners who drafted him in deeper formats. The fact the 29-year-old has never hit 30 points in a season tells you all you need to know about his fantasy relevance.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...