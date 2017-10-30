Jets' Shawn Matthias: Bags first two helpers in blowout victory

Matthias picked up his first two assists of the season in Sunday's win over the Penguins.

Matthias wont turn in many multi-point efforts this season, but it's good to see him involved in the offense. The third-liner has struggled to stay healthy in recent years and has caused nightmares for fantasy owners who drafted him in deeper formats. The fact the 29-year-old has never hit 30 points in a season tells you all you need to know about his fantasy relevance.