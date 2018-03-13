Jets' Shawn Matthias: Cleared to play

Matthias (upper body) has been given the green light to return to the lineup.

While he may be healthy enough to play, Matthias could still find himself watching from the press box as a healthy scratch in favor of Mark Dano. Considering the 29-year-old Matthias has just three points on the year, few fantasy owners will be languishing over whether he will be in the lineup versus the Predators on Tuesday. Those that are will likely have to wait until warmups to see if the Ontario native suits up.