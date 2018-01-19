Jets' Shawn Matthias: Day-to-day ahead of Saturday
Coach Paul Maurice labeled Matthias (upper body) day-to-day ahead of Saturday's contest against the Flames, Mitchell Clinton of Jets TV reports.
Matthias' day-to-day status thus leaves him doubtful for Saturday's affair against the Flames, but we'll provide another update on his status if he's ultimately able to rejoin the action. Assuming he sits out, his next opportunity to return arrives Sunday when the team returns home to face the Canucks. The Jets may be forced to add another body from the AHL ranks for Saturday's game, or the club may roll with seven blueliners.
