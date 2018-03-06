Jets' Shawn Matthias: Ditches non-contact sweater
Matthias (upper body) hit the ice Tuesday in a regular jersey, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Despite Matthias taking part in the game-day skate without limitations, coach Paul Maurice won't make any changes to the lineup ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Even once cleared to return -- and activated off injured reserve -- the 29-year-old could find ice time hard to come by, in part due to the emergence of Jack Roslovic.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...