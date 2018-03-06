Jets' Shawn Matthias: Ditches non-contact sweater

Matthias (upper body) hit the ice Tuesday in a regular jersey, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Despite Matthias taking part in the game-day skate without limitations, coach Paul Maurice won't make any changes to the lineup ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Rangers, per Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun. Even once cleared to return -- and activated off injured reserve -- the 29-year-old could find ice time hard to come by, in part due to the emergence of Jack Roslovic.