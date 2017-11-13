Jets' Shawn Matthias: Expected to play Tuesday

Despite blocking a shot in practice, Matthias is slated to suit up versus Arizona on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Considering Matthias has just two points in 16 outings -- which were scored during the same game -- few fantasy owners would be impacted by his exclusion from the lineup. Fortunately, the natural center appears to be on track to play and isn't expected to miss any time. In the event the Ontario native is a late scratch, Marko Dano would slot into the Jets' fourth line.