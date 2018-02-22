Jets' Shawn Matthias: Looks to be status quo with injury
Matthias (upper body) was once again back on the ice ahead of practice Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
It doesn't appear that Matthias is making much progress given that he first stepped on the ice for a solo skate nine days ago, but perhaps there's more to the story than what's been reported. The low-end winger remains on injured reserve, where fantasy value goes to waste.
