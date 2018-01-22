Jets' Shawn Matthias: Not suiting up Sunday

Matthias (upper body) won't participate in Sunday's tilt against Vancouver, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

This marks the third straight game that Matthias has missed, and his next chance to go will be Tuesday against San Jose. The 29-year-old has only posted three points (one goal, two assists) in 25 games this season, and Jack Roslovic and Marko Dano should continue to see extended looks on the fourth line in his absence.