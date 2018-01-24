Jets' Shawn Matthias: Placed on injured reserve

Matthias (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday.

The change in status does little to affect Matthias' recovery timeline, considering the team used a retroactive tag and can still bring him back as soon as he is cleared to play. It seems unlikely the Ontario native will be ready in time for Thursday's matchup with Anaheim, so fantasy owners can probably anticipate a post All-Star break return. Tucker Poolman was recalled from the minors in a corresponding move.