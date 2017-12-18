Jets' Shawn Matthias: Spending time in press box

Matthias was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 4-0 victory over St. Louis.

This was the seventh straight game Matthias has been scratched, and he's only posted two assists in 18 games this season. This certainly isn't new territory for the 29-year-old, as he only played in 45 games in 2016-17, and has struggled to find a consistent role throughout his time in Winnipeg. Matthias has been known for his size, intensity, and faceoff skills throughout his career, but he's well off the fantasy radar these days.