Jets' Shawn Matthias: Spending time in press box
Matthias was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 4-0 victory over St. Louis.
This was the seventh straight game Matthias has been scratched, and he's only posted two assists in 18 games this season. This certainly isn't new territory for the 29-year-old, as he only played in 45 games in 2016-17, and has struggled to find a consistent role throughout his time in Winnipeg. Matthias has been known for his size, intensity, and faceoff skills throughout his career, but he's well off the fantasy radar these days.
More News
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Bags first two helpers in blowout victory•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Cleared for camp•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Going under knife, out for season•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Questionable Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...