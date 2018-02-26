Jets' Shawn Matthias: Still working toward return

Matthias (upper body) continues to skate in his injury rehab, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Matthias, who's been sidelined since Jan. 12, remains on injured reserve for a Jets team that is a virtual lock to make the playoffs. This means the club can afford to be extra cautious with the brutish winger listed at 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds.

