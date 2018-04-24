Jets' Shawn Matthias: Stuck watching
Matthias has been unable to crack the Jets' lineup, instead spending game days in the press box.
Matthias has featured just twice since Jan. 12, a stretch of 42 games. Even when the center has been in action, it has been sparingly, as he averaged 11:10 of ice time in his 27 regular-season outings. Unsurprisingly, given his lack of play time, the 29-year-old was limited to a mere three points. With the emergence of young players like Kyle Connor, Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) and Jack Roslovic, it's hard to imagine Winnipeg will bring back Matthias next season -- especially not at his current $2.125 cap hit.
