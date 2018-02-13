Play

Jets' Shawn Matthias: Takes first step

Matthias (upper body) skated prior to practice Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Matthias won't be eligible to return until he can be cleared for contact and takes part in some practice sessions with the team. The winger has spent long stretches as a healthy scratch, which means there is no guarantee he is back in the lineup even once given the all-clear.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories