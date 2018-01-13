Jets' Shawn Matthias: Unavailable Saturday

Matthias (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jets Insider Jamie Thomas reports.

Matthias' absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied one goal and three points in 25 contests this season, so he isn't a viable option in season-long or daily formats. With Matthias unavailable, Brendan Lemieux will draw into the lineup against the Wild.

