Jets' Shawn Matthias: Unavailable Saturday
Matthias (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Jets Insider Jamie Thomas reports.
Matthias' absence shouldn't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only tallied one goal and three points in 25 contests this season, so he isn't a viable option in season-long or daily formats. With Matthias unavailable, Brendan Lemieux will draw into the lineup against the Wild.
More News
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Spending time in press box•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Bags first two helpers in blowout victory•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Cleared for camp•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Going under knife, out for season•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...