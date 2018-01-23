Jets' Shawn Matthias: Unavailable Tuesday
Matthias (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
Matthias will miss his third outing due to his upper-body malady. A healthy scratch for much of the year, the natural center has been limited to just 25 games this season, in which he has tallied a mere three points, 23 shots and 20 hits. Even once given the green light, there is no guarantee the 29-year-old won't find himself in the press box more often than not.
More News
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Not suiting up Sunday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Day-to-day ahead of Saturday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Spending time in press box•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Jets' Shawn Matthias: Bags first two helpers in blowout victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...