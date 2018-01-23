Jets' Shawn Matthias: Unavailable Tuesday

Matthias (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Sharks, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Matthias will miss his third outing due to his upper-body malady. A healthy scratch for much of the year, the natural center has been limited to just 25 games this season, in which he has tallied a mere three points, 23 shots and 20 hits. Even once given the green light, there is no guarantee the 29-year-old won't find himself in the press box more often than not.