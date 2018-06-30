The Canadiens traded Bourque to the Jets on Saturday in exchange for forward Joel Armia, goalie Steve Mason, a 2019 seventh-round draft pick and a 2020 fourth-rounder.

Bourque is a highly touted prospect, but that's quite a haul for the Habs, who likely asked for such a high return in order to take on Mason's $4.1 million cap hit. The move should help the Jets improve their offer to free agent Paul Stastny. The youngster Bourque figures to spend another year or two in the minors further developing his game.