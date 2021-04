Lundmark agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Friday.

Lundmark was selected by the organization with the 51st overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. In four seasons with Swedish club Linkoping HC, the blueliner has garnered two goals and 14 helpers in 118 appearances. The 20-year-old will likely spend another year or two developing his game either in Sweden or with AHL Manitoba before getting a shot at a full-time role with the Jets.