Jets' Simon Lundmark: Newest member of Jets
Lundmark was drafted 51st overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Viewed by many as one of the defensive sleepers of this draft, few thought Lundmark would ever end up going this high. His ice time in the SHL this past season was limited, but he played quite well in a depth role for Linkoping. There isn't a ton of high-end offense here, but Lundmark is a strong puck mover and a right-handed shot. The No. 21 ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lundmark will marinate in Sweden for another few seasons.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...