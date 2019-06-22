Jets' Simon Lundmark: Newest member of Jets

Lundmark was drafted 51st overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Viewed by many as one of the defensive sleepers of this draft, few thought Lundmark would ever end up going this high. His ice time in the SHL this past season was limited, but he played quite well in a depth role for Linkoping. There isn't a ton of high-end offense here, but Lundmark is a strong puck mover and a right-handed shot. The No. 21 ranked European skater by NHL Central Scouting, Lundmark will marinate in Sweden for another few seasons.