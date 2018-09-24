Jets' Skyler McKenzie: Dazzles in preseason debut
McKenzie scored two goals in a 5-3 preseason win versus the Oilers on Sunday.
The 2017 seventh-round pick -- 198th overall -- made his Jets preseason debut and authored quite the statement, scoring two goals in just over 10 minutes of action. McKenzie, 20, is coming off consecutive 80-plus point seasons in junior and in just one game has already made a strong case to stay in the NHL. Despite his stellar play, the former member of the Portland Winterhawks will likely begin 2018-19 in AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...