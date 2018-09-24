McKenzie scored two goals in a 5-3 preseason win versus the Oilers on Sunday.

The 2017 seventh-round pick -- 198th overall -- made his Jets preseason debut and authored quite the statement, scoring two goals in just over 10 minutes of action. McKenzie, 20, is coming off consecutive 80-plus point seasons in junior and in just one game has already made a strong case to stay in the NHL. Despite his stellar play, the former member of the Portland Winterhawks will likely begin 2018-19 in AHL Manitoba.