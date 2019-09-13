McKenzie will miss the start of Jets' training camp after undergoing offseason surgery, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

McKenzie was a long shot to make the 23-man roster to begin with, so his injury concerns will only serve to cement his spot in the AHL come Opening Night. The 2017 seventh-round pick managed just 16 points in 47 games with the Moose last year and will need to significant improve his offensive skill set if he wants to earn a call-up in 2019-20.