Jets' Skyler McKenzie: Receives three-year ELC from Winnipeg

McKenzie agreed to terms with the Jets on a three-year, entry-level contract valued at $741,700 annually Tuesday.

As noted in the report, McKenzie led the Portland Winterhawks (WHL) with 47 goals in 87 games last season, plus he registered 40 helpers to boot. The signing is big news for the 20-year-old who went to the Jets in the seventh round (198th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he'll begin his professional career with AHL Manitoba in 2018-19.