Jets' Skyler McKenzie: Shipped down to minors
McKenzie (upper body) was sent down to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
McKenzie was plagued by an upper-body issue throughout training camp, so it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him reassigned to the minors once cleared to play. Given the organization's depth at forward, the Alberta native could struggle to earn a call-up this season.
