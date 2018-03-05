Jets' Steve Mason: Activated from IR

Mason (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Monday.

In a corresponding move, Michael Hutchinson was sent down to AHL Manitoba. That should mean that Mason will return to his role as Connor Hellebuyck's backup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers. The Jets are about to embark on a lengthy road trip, so you should expect the 29-year-old to see some action soon.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories