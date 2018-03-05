Jets' Steve Mason: Activated from IR
Mason (concussion) was removed from injured reserve Monday.
In a corresponding move, Michael Hutchinson was sent down to AHL Manitoba. That should mean that Mason will return to his role as Connor Hellebuyck's backup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers. The Jets are about to embark on a lengthy road trip, so you should expect the 29-year-old to see some action soon.
