Jets' Steve Mason: Activated off injured reserve

Mason (concussion) was taken off injured reserve Monday.

Mason will resume his role as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck now that he is back to 100 percent. The veteran missed the previous seven outings due to his concussion and while he will be the lineup Monday versus Vancouver, he will be watching from the bench. Given the emergence of Hellebuyck this season, Mason will likely spend more time observing than playing moving forward.