Jets' Steve Mason: Dealing with another concussion

Coach Paul Maurice indicated Friday that Mason is suffering from another concussion, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Mason has now suffered two concussions within the last couple of months, which is an alarmingly short time period for two such instances. He will have to clear the protocol for another opportunity to rejoin the action, with Connor Hellebuyck continuing to serve as the workhorse and Michael Hutchinson rejoining the NHL club as the primary backup.

