Jets' Steve Mason: Earns first victory with new team
Mason stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's win over Arizona.
Zac Rinaldo opened the scoring in the first period, but Mason stood tall and shut the door the rest of the way to earn his first victory in a Jets' uniform. Considering Connor Hellebuyck has been struggling and was pulled in his last outing, this performance from Mason couldn't have come at a better time for his fantasy owners. Mason was excellent in his last start against the Blue Jackets and could see some more crease time moving forward. The former Flyer has the potential to steal games, so if he can showcase some consistency, he could be worth an add.
