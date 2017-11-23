Jets' Steve Mason: Earns third victory
Mason stopped 38 of 39 shots in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.
Mason has now won his last two starts. He is now 2-3-1 on the year with a 3.76 GAA and a .892 save percentage. The Jets' goalie situation is officially worth monitoring. Mason was initially brought in to be the starter this season but Connor Hellebuyck won the job to start the year. However, with Hellebuyck struggling in his last three starts, the door might be opening for more opportunities for Mason. For owners starving for a starting goalie, Mason is worth a speculative look.
More News
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Earns first victory with new team•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Looking to right woes against 'Yotes•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Turns aside five shots in relief•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Makes 35 saves in loss to Jackets•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Patrolling blue paint against Columbus•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...