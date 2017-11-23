Jets' Steve Mason: Earns third victory

Mason stopped 38 of 39 shots in a win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Mason has now won his last two starts. He is now 2-3-1 on the year with a 3.76 GAA and a .892 save percentage. The Jets' goalie situation is officially worth monitoring. Mason was initially brought in to be the starter this season but Connor Hellebuyck won the job to start the year. However, with Hellebuyck struggling in his last three starts, the door might be opening for more opportunities for Mason. For owners starving for a starting goalie, Mason is worth a speculative look.