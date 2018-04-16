Jets' Steve Mason: Enters in relief

Mason played the third period of Game 3 against Minnesota on Sunday. He stopped all seven shots in relief of Connor Hellebuyck in the 6-2 loss.

Hellebuyck has been the man in Winnipeg all season long, winning 44 games in 67 appearances, so it's highly unlikely that Mason will get the nod for Game 4 on Tuesday.

