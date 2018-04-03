Jets' Steve Mason: Featured in goal Tuesday
Mason will start in goal Tuesday night against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Mason hasn't played in close to a month, and the playoff-bound Jets reportedly will sit several key players in the upcoming contest, including team points leader Blake Wheeler, who has deposited 22 goals and 67 assists. Still, Montreal ranks 30th in league scoring, so the matchup could be much worse as he makes his return between the pipes.
