Jets' Steve Mason: Gives up five goals again
Mason stopped 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Mason struggled early, surrendering a goal just 36 seconds in as part of a four-goal opening frame for Columbus. While he was beaten on just one of 28 shots over the final two periods, Mason still hasn't held an opponent to fewer than five goals in a Jets uniform. It's tough to blame Mason's 0-3-0 record and 5.96 GAA on the team in front of him, as fellow Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is 3-0-0 with a 2.11 GAA.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...