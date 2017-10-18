Jets' Steve Mason: Gives up five goals again

Mason stopped 34 of 39 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Mason struggled early, surrendering a goal just 36 seconds in as part of a four-goal opening frame for Columbus. While he was beaten on just one of 28 shots over the final two periods, Mason still hasn't held an opponent to fewer than five goals in a Jets uniform. It's tough to blame Mason's 0-3-0 record and 5.96 GAA on the team in front of him, as fellow Winnipeg goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is 3-0-0 with a 2.11 GAA.