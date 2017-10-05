Jets' Steve Mason: Gives up five goals Wednesday
Mason lasted just over two periods before being pulled with the Jets down 5-0 to Toronto on Wednesday. He made 15 of 20 saves.
Nobody expects Mason to be a top fantasy netminder, but he'll have to be better than this if he's going to provide value for the Jets or for fantasy owners. Two power-play goals didn't make things easy on him, but that's no excuse for such a brutal debut showing. He'll have a chance to redeem himself when the Jets start a Western Canada road swing Saturday in Calgary.
