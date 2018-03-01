Jets' Steve Mason: Headed out on conditioning assignment

Mason (concussion) will be reassigned to AHL Manitoba on a conditioning assignment, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Despite earlier reports that Mason would be getting an NHL start in one of the Jets' upcoming two games, the netminder will actually join the Moose as part of his recovery. AHL Manitoba will be in action Saturday and Sunday -- both against AHL Iowa -- with the veteran likely between the pipes for one of those two contests. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Mason should resume his role as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck.