Jets' Steve Mason: Headed out on conditioning assignment
Mason (concussion) will be reassigned to AHL Manitoba on a conditioning assignment, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Despite earlier reports that Mason would be getting an NHL start in one of the Jets' upcoming two games, the netminder will actually join the Moose as part of his recovery. AHL Manitoba will be in action Saturday and Sunday -- both against AHL Iowa -- with the veteran likely between the pipes for one of those two contests. If he doesn't suffer any setbacks, Mason should resume his role as the No. 2 behind Connor Hellebuyck.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...