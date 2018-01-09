Jets' Steve Mason: In goal Tuesday
Mason will get the starting nod against the Sabres on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Mason will be making his first appearance between the pipes since Dec. 23 against the Islanders. The veteran has lost each of his three most recent outings -- he has a 3.89 GAA in those games -- so it shouldn't come as a surprise coach Paul Maurice has relied heavily on No. 1 Connor Hellebuyck. The bench boss seems to be playing the odds as he turns to Mason versus the league's worst offense (2.19 goals per game).
