Jets' Steve Mason: In goal Tuesday

Mason will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Mason will be making his first appearance between the crease since Jan. 9 when he faced off with the Sabres. Considering start Connor Hellebuyck has played in 13 of the Jets' previous 14 outings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team eager to give him a night off. In preparation for the postseason, the veteran Mason could see a few extra games, but the No. 1 job in Winnipeg clearly belongs to Hellebuyck.