Jets' Steve Mason: In goal Tuesday

Mason will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Mason started the first two games of the season, but has sense manned the end of the bench for the previous three outings as Connor Hellebuyck appears to have re-taken the No. 1 role. Considering Hellebuyck's struggles in previous years, there is plenty of time for the 29-year-old Mason to earn back some starts down the stretch.