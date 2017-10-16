Jets' Steve Mason: In goal Tuesday
Mason will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Mason started the first two games of the season, but has sense manned the end of the bench for the previous three outings as Connor Hellebuyck appears to have re-taken the No. 1 role. Considering Hellebuyck's struggles in previous years, there is plenty of time for the 29-year-old Mason to earn back some starts down the stretch.
More News
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Not starting Saturday•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Off to rough start with new team•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Pitted against Flames on Saturday•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Gives up five goals Wednesday•
-
Jets' Steve Mason: Receives starting nod Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...