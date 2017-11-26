Jets' Steve Mason: Leaves game with upper-body injury
Mason left Saturday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury.
Mason let up two goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Connor Hellebuyck. The veteran goaltender has gotten off to another unimpressive start, with a 2-3-1 record, 3.31 GAA and .907 save percentage through seven appearances. Depending on the severity of this injury, Winnipeg may elect to call up another goalie from the minors to add depth for Monday's game against the Wild.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...