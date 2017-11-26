Jets' Steve Mason: Leaves game with upper-body injury

Mason left Saturday's game against the Sharks with an upper-body injury.

Mason let up two goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Connor Hellebuyck. The veteran goaltender has gotten off to another unimpressive start, with a 2-3-1 record, 3.31 GAA and .907 save percentage through seven appearances. Depending on the severity of this injury, Winnipeg may elect to call up another goalie from the minors to add depth for Monday's game against the Wild.