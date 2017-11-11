Jets' Steve Mason: Looking to right woes against 'Yotes

Mason will command the crease as Saturday's road starter versus the Coyotes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

No.1 backstop Connor Hellebuyck has yielded five goals in two of his last three starts, so head coach Paul Maurice will see if Mason can get the Jets back on track. Acquired in the offseason, Mason was expected to at least grab half of the starts for Winnipeg, but those plans changed in a hurry since he coughed up 16 goals over his first three appearances for an unsightly 5.98 GAA and .846 save percentage. Anything can happen in today's NHL, but at least on paper, the Coyotes pose a weak threat to throttle Mason since they've only recorded seven points in the league standings through 18 games.