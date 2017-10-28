Jets' Steve Mason: Makes 35 saves in loss to Jackets
Mason saved 35 of 37 shots during Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.
This was easily Mason's best outing of the campaign, as he entered with an atrocious .846 save percentage and 5.96 GAA through his first three starts. As it stands, Connor Hellebuyck has earned No. 1 billing for the Jets, and he'll likely command the crease most nights for the immediate future. Mason probably still carries value in plenty of fantasy settings, but being selective with his matchups moving forward is advised. Additionally, it wouldn't be shocking if Mason and Hellebuyck reverted back to a near 50-50 timeshare down the road.
