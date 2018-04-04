Jets' Steve Mason: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT win

Mason made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The win was only Mason's fifth of the season, but it was No. 50 for the Jets. Various injuries have limited the 29-year-old to only three games since Jan 9, but he's at least won all three of them. With Winnipeg still having a chance to catch Nashville at the top of the Western Conference standings, however, Mason will likely be back on the bench for the team's final two games of the season.