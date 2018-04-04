Jets' Steve Mason: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT win
Mason made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.
The win was only Mason's fifth of the season, but it was No. 50 for the Jets. Various injuries have limited the 29-year-old to only three games since Jan 9, but he's at least won all three of them. With Winnipeg still having a chance to catch Nashville at the top of the Western Conference standings, however, Mason will likely be back on the bench for the team's final two games of the season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...