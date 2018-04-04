Jets' Steve Mason: Makes 36 saves in Tuesday's OT win

Mason made 36 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The win was only Mason's fifth of the season, but it was No. 50 for the Jets. Various injuries have limited the 29-year-old to only three games since Jan 9, but he's at least won all three of them. With Winnipeg still having a chance to catch Nashville at the top of the Western Conference standings, however, Mason will likely be back on the bench for the team's final two games of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories