Jets' Steve Mason: Makes just 24 saves in loss

Mason allowed five goals on 29 shots during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

The Jets came out flat for this afternoon road game, and the Islanders jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and never looked back. While this was obviously a discouraging showing from Mason, it's definitely worth noting that New York entered averaging 3.5 goals per contest (second highest in the league), so it was a tough setup all around. It's been a discouraging stretch for the first-year Jet, as he struggled to start the season and is just now returning from a concussion. There's still potential for him to find a groove and be a serviceable fantasy asset, though. He entered Saturday with a .948 save percentage and 1.71 GAA through his previous six outings, after all.