Jets' Steve Mason: May be available soon

According to coach Paul Maurice, Mason (knee) could be eligible to play next week, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

While the news means Mason won't dress for the Jets' next two contests, he could suit up Monday or Tuesday against either Ottawa or Montreal respectively. If the netminder does appear in one of those two games, it could be his last start of the season, as Winnipeg will no doubt use No. 1 Connor Hellebuyck exclusively in the postseason.