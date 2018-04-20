Jets' Steve Mason: Not expected to dress
Mason (undisclosed) isn't expected to dress for Friday's Game 5 against Minnesota, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
The 29-year-old netminder suffered an apparent lower-body injury during morning skate, a development which prompted Winnipeg to recall Michael Hutchinson from AHL Manitoba, who's expected to serve as Connor Hellebuyck's backup Friday. The Jets can eliminate the Wild with a victory in Game 5. If they're able to do so, Mason will get some extra time to recover ahead of his team's second-round series.
