Jets' Steve Mason: Not ready to be activated

Despite passing concussion protocol, Mason won't be activated until Monday at the earliest, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports, relaying information from Jets coach Paul Maurice.

Mason, who reportedly will go through a "hard workout," has missed the past six games, and he'll be out for at least one more with the Jets on the road to face the Lightning on Saturday evening. Connor Hellebuyck is entrenched as the No. 1 starter in Winnipeg, which means you'd have to be in a deep league to find value in an injured Mason perhaps itching to improve upon his 2-4-1 record, 3.45 GAA and .904 save percentage.