Jets' Steve Mason: Not starting Saturday

Despite an earlier report suggesting it was the case, Mason will not start Saturday's contest against the Hurricanes, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Instead of Mason, Connor Hellebuyck will be between the goal posts for the Jets on Saturday. The veteran netminder's next opportunity to retake the crease now arrives Tuesday when the Jets host the Blue Jackets.

