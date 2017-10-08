Jets' Steve Mason: Off to rough start with new team
Mason allowed six goals on 45 shots in Saturday's loss to Calgary.
While Mason has been burned for 11 goals in his first two starts with Winnipeg, the team's defense has been very poor and not offered much support. The former Calder Trophy winner had a down year in Philadelphia last season, but was sensational in his first three years with the Flyers. It's easy to point the finger at Mason right now, but if the team improves their play, the wins should start to come. It's too early to be worried about Mason in Winnipeg, but the team's current defensive situation places some uncertainty around his fantasy value this season.
