Jets' Steve Mason: Patrolling blue paint against Columbus
Mason will tend the twine in Friday's tils versus the Blue Jackets, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Mason has been abysmal to start the 2017-18 campaign, as he has registered a 0-3-0 record with a 5.98 GAA. The netminder's subpar performance likely won't come as a surprise to Flyers fans, who watched him struggle much of last season (26-21-8 with a .908 save percentage). Heading into the season, the veteran looked poised to compete for the starting job, but his struggles, combined with the long-awaited emergence of Connor Hellebuyck, have firmly cemented Mason as the backup in Winnipeg.
