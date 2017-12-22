Jets' Steve Mason: Patrolling blue paint against Islanders

Mason will guard the cage versus the Islanders on Saturday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Mason has been very solid in his six recent -- albeit sporadic -- performances with a 2-2-1 record and 1.71 GAA. Despite Connor Hellebuyck's impressive start to the year, the veteran Mason could get a few additional looks down the stretch, if only to avoid wearing down Hellebuyck heading into the postseason.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories