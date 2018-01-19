Jets' Steve Mason: Placed on IR

The Jets placed Mason (concussion) on injured reserve Friday.

This is the second concussion Mason has suffered within the last few months, so the Jets are clearly going to proceed with extreme caution with his recovery. The 29-year-old netminder will be eligible to return whenever he's given a clean bill of health, but there's no telling when that might be at this juncture.

