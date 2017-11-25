Jets' Steve Mason: Posting up between pipes

Mason will defend the net from host San Jose on Saturday, the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's been a tale of two seasons for Mason. The former Flyer stumbled out of the gate with his new club, posting a horrendous .846 save percentage through three winless appearances, but he's since gone 2-0-1 with a sterling .964 save mark over four contests. The Sharks haven't been out for blood in the scoring column this season, as they're ranked 28th in the league with 2.52 goals per contest, plus they're coming off a tough 5-4 overtime road loss to the Golden Knights. All things considered, we like Mason's chances of keeping the hot streak lit aflame for the benefit of his fantasy owners.