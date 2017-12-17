Jets' Steve Mason: Pushes away 28 shots in loss

Mason made 28 saves in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Blues. It was his first game back since being hit in the head by a puck Nov. 25.

Mason looked sharp, but got zero help from the Jets. He will likely yield to Connor Hellebuyck next game. Still, it's good to see Mason back in game action.

